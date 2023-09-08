Waterville Synagogue undergoing 1st major renovations since built

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Beth Israel synagogue in Waterville is undergoing its first major renovations since it was built in the 1950s.

Their spiritual leader says this five-month long project will secure the synagogue’s future for many years to come.

“While there have been small repairs to the synagogue over the last few decades, there has never been a full renovation of this building,” Isaacs said.

Rabbi Racheal Isaacs says the building is finally getting much needed work done.

“We needed new bathrooms. We had the original tile and the original toilets from the 1950s, and it was sweet but also it sent a message that we weren’t investing in our infrastructure,” Isaacs said.

The synagogue also needed a new moisture control and air conditioning system, all part of the ongoing construction. Rabbi Isaacs says a big part of the upgrade is accessibility.

“It was often very painful for our community when folks with mobility issues wanted to some close to the Torah but could not climb the steps, so our beamer which is our stage inside our sanctuary is now only 6 inches tall and it has a ramp so everybody could get close to the Torah, our holiest book,” Rabbi Isaacs said.

Isaacs says they had to raise the money for the project.

“We went to members old and new, some of the founding families of the congregation that no longer live in Waterville, some of them still do, to our newer members,” she said.

They raised $3.3 million dollars, with a portion going toward the renovations.

“Everything for the buildings we estimated cost $1.5million and $1.6million, then also we calculated how much it would take to endow the two major salaries for the folks who run the synagogue because often an impediment to Jewish life and accessibility is synagogue dues and constant request for financial support,” she said.

The synagogue, which accommodates 200 people, is scheduled to have an open house for the public on October 15th.

Isaacs says they look forward to showing people all that has been done.

“People in Waterville view Beth Israel synagogue and Waterville synagogues, not just the synagogue for the Jewish people, but our whole community’s synagogue and that’s why we have such a wide variety of donors and supported, and we really endeavor to maintain and expand our service to the broader Waterville and central Maine community through Jewish values and the Jewish tradition.” Rabbi Isaacs said.

