Waterspout spotted off coast of South Carolina

As of around 12:30 p.m., the storms that produced the twister are rolling onshore from the ocean.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - People in the Myrtle Beach area got a glimpse of a waterspout that formed off the coast on Friday.

A waterspout is described as “a whirling column of air and water mist” by the National Ocean Service. They can form in fair weather or stormy weather.

When a waterspout reaches land, the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning.

Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach
Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach(Michael Garrod, Sr.)

