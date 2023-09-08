VA to resume reimbursing Maine Veterans’ Homes for nursing home care for veterans with dementia

Bangor Department of Veteran Affairs
Bangor Department of Veteran Affairs(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT
Maine (WABI) - Maine’s congressional delegation says the Department of Veterans Affairs has agreed to resume reimbursing Maine Veterans’ Homes for costs of nursing home care for veterans with dementia.

The new regulations would also retroactively reimburse for those costs dating back to January 2021.

In 2020, Congress passed legislation authorizing the VA to cover the costs of nursing home care for veterans with early stage dementia provided by state veterans’ homes, but the VA delayed proposal of the required rulemaking by more than two years.

The congressional delegation says that delay forced Maine Veterans’ Homes and some veterans to pay out-of-pocket expenses costing around $130,000 per month and more than $2.5 million since 2019.

