Storms Tonight, More Storms This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong to severe storms that have developed across parts of southern New England are now being guided into the state of Maine by a cold front. These storms will continue to lift northeast across the region and will have the potential of producing gusty winds, small size hail, heavy rain & lightning. There will also be another cluster of storms that will develop in the Western Maine Mountains and will move across the north. A few of these could become strong to severe. The threat of severe weather should end just before midnight. It does look like the Bangor region could once again be spared from any storms.

The rest of the night will have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Areas of locally dense fog are expected, and lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. It will be another warm & humid night.

The cold front that will bring us relief from the heat and humidity is expected to move through slightly earlier and now looks to move from northwest to southeast later in the day Saturday. This will begin to bring some relief from the humidity over the north Saturday evening. The front will then stall over I-95. Areas ahead of the front will remain warm & humid, but locations behind the front will have slightly less humid air. The front will also help to guide showers & storms along the coast Saturday afternoon. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday are expected to stay mostly in the 70s with a few low 80s possible. Sunday will also see the chance of more showers & storms favoring northern & western communities.

Slight relief from the humidity will come by early next week although dew points will remain in the low 60s. Highs will return to more seasonable in the low to mid 70s and there will be daily chances for scattered showers.

Still watching Hurricane Lee that is still expected to strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend as it passes to the north of the Leeward Islands. Based on current data, two tracks are being favored. Track 1 would bring Lee along the coast and would be the worst-case scenario. This would have a slower moving cold front to our west with a stronger high-pressure system to our east out in the Atlantic. If this scenario comes to fruition, Maine should expect either a Tropical Storm or Category 1 Hurricane by Friday/Saturday. Heavy rainfall, strong sustained winds, storm surge & power outages would all be likely.

Worst cast scenario track of Lee. Would bring major impacts to Maine. (wabi)

Track 2, which would be the best-case scenario would pull Lee farther out to sea. This would need a stronger and faster moving cold front to our west and a weaker high pressure out in the Atlantic. In this case, we could see some outer rain bands from Lee and some maritime impacts.

Best case scenario track of Lee would send it out to sea. (wabi)

There is still plenty of time for this to change (which it will), but for now it is a good time to start thinking about any necessary preparations you would need to make if Track 1 occurred.

Potential impacts from Lee and what you can do to prepare. (wabi)

TONIGHT: Threat of storms until midnight. The rest of the night will have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the 50s & 60s with areas of fog. Southerly winds 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with afternoon showers & storms possible along the coast. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Still humid. WSW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the 70s. Showers & storms possible in the north & west. Humidity slowly improving.

MONDAY: Heat & humidity improves, still sticky. Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Early morning showers with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be mostly in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

