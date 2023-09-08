Some Maine schools switching to early release due to lack of air conditioning

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Several Maine school districts are already encountering weather-related interruptions to their class schedules — and it’s not because of snow.

Just days into the 2023-24 school year, much of the state is dealing with high summer-like temperatures, with humidity making conditions both inside and outside the classrooms even more uncomfortable.

Below is a list of schools with Friday schedules impacted due to heat. This list will be updated as needed.

- MSAD 17 (Oxford Hills)

- MSAD 6 (Bonny Eagle)

- Topsham schools

- Saco schools

- Turner schools

On Thursday evening, MSAD 17 in Oxford Hills posted on Facebook that classes for Friday, Sept. 8 will end two hours early.

“Many of our buildings do not have air conditioning and the classroom temperatures are unsafe,” the post noted.

In the announcement posted Thursday that schools would be early release on Friday, Bonny Eagle superintendent Clay Gleason wrote that many MSAD 6 buildings were registering temperatures past the 80-degree mark.

“I will not subject them to a 4th day with temperatures expected to match the past few days and heat indexes that are edging into the danger zone,” the post noted.

Schools in Turner also announced they would be closing early on Friday due to “excessive heat.”

Schools in Topsham closed early on Thursday, announcing they will do the same on Friday.

"The heat index is expected to reach levels that could pose risks to the well-being of our students and staff," wrote Interim Superintendent Heidi O'Leary in a letter sent to parents.

As early as Wednesday, Saco school superintendent Jeremy Ray wrote on Facebook that some classrooms had reached the mid- to upper-eighties that day. "For many of our children, school closure means hunger, lack of supervision or a day of equally uncomfortable temperatures at home," he wrote.

“I fear that this is the “new normal” in the month of September in Southern Maine, so we’re going to work with families to keep as many doors open as possible.”

