September is Grandparent Kinship Awareness Month

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine will be using the month of September to highlight the significant impact of grandparents throughout the state.

AFFM and The kinship Program want to highlight and honor grandparents as well as other relatives who step in to parent their relatives’ child/children when the parents are unwilling or unable to do so.

Through their kinship program, AFFM provides, training, education, new and gently used clothing, back to school supplies, holiday gifts, support groups, mentors and much more to the families in need.

Bettie Hoxie is the Kinship Program Manager at AFFM. She outlined the importance of their work during an appearance on our TV 5 News on Friday morning .

“The Kinship Program was designed, as you indicated, not only because of grandparents, but aunts, uncles, older siblings, and something that we refer to as effective kin. They step in to keep children within their family dynamic, who would otherwise be with strangers,” said Hoxie.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Officials with the USL believe Maine’s largest city “has every ingredient” to be successful. If...
GOAL! Maine is getting a professional soccer team
Officials with the USL believe Maine’s largest city “has every ingredient” to be successful.
GOAL! Maine is getting a professional soccer team
Just days into the 2023-24 school year, much of the state is dealing with high summer-like...
Some Maine schools switching to early release due to lack of air conditioning
Authorities say the driver of the bike was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Update: One person dead following multi-vehicle crash in Hermon