September is Grandparent Kinship Awareness Month

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine will be using the month of September to highlight the significant impact of grandparents throughout the state.

AFFM and The kinship Program want to highlight and honor grandparents as well as other relatives who step in to parent their relatives’ child/children when the parents are unwilling or unable to do so.

Through their kinship program, AFFM provides, training, education, new and gently used clothing, back to school supplies, holiday gifts, support groups, mentors and much more to the families in need.

Bettie Hoxie is the Kinship Program Manager at AFFM. She outlined the importance of their work during an appearance on our TV 5 News on Friday morning .

“The Kinship Program was designed, as you indicated, not only because of grandparents, but aunts, uncles, older siblings, and something that we refer to as effective kin. They step in to keep children within their family dynamic, who would otherwise be with strangers,” said Hoxie.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.