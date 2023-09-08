Old Town’s Secure Hybrid Shipping Container Manufacturing Facility is expanding

Secure Hybrid Shopping Container Manufacturing Facility.
Secure Hybrid Shopping Container Manufacturing Facility.(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town manufacturing facility which enables world-wide transportation of sensitive cargo is expanding.

The University of Maine spin-off company Global Secure Shipping held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for the expansion of its Secure Hybrid Shipping Container Manufacturing Facility.

The 15,000 square-foot expansion will allow for the production of nearly four SHSC shipping containers per day.

The hope is this will bring 80 jobs to the Old Town area and will allow for continued research collaboration with UMaine.

”As the late Jimmy Buffett once said, “Some make the world go round, others watch it turn.” Thank you to the City of Old Town for rolling up their sleeves and not just sitting back to watch,” said E.J. Roach, Economic Development Director.

“The new addition will be a 15,000 sq. ft building that will house our composites manufacturing. Once that gets built, for the next year or so after that, we’ll probably be adding on 10 or 20 employees to start, and as it ramps up, it will hopefully ramp up to full capacity,” said Robert Lindyberg, GSS CEO.

The newly awarded Department of Homeland Security contract is for the construction of 48 secure shipping containers.

