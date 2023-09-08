NTSB releases preliminary report of deadly Litchfield plane crash

LITCHFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report following a deadly plane crash in Litchfield last month.

The NTSB said the plane was operated by Wiggins Airlines and departed Auburn/Lewiston Municipal Airport on August 22nd just after 5 p.m.

According to officials, the plane performed a missed approach during the instructional flight.

Officials say while performing the first turn of the holding pattern, the aircraft entered a steep descent, impacted terrain, and left behind a more than 400-foot wreckage path.

Officials say the student pilot, Jumaane Melville of Florida, had logged over 1,300 hours and was on his third training flight with Wiggins after being recently hired.

Pilot James Shepard-Kegl of North Yarmouth had been with Wiggins for several years.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.