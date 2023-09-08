NTSB releases preliminary report of deadly Litchfield plane crash

(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITCHFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report following a deadly plane crash in Litchfield last month.

The NTSB said the plane was operated by Wiggins Airlines and departed Auburn/Lewiston Municipal Airport on August 22nd just after 5 p.m.

According to officials, the plane performed a missed approach during the instructional flight.

Officials say while performing the first turn of the holding pattern, the aircraft entered a steep descent, impacted terrain, and left behind a more than 400-foot wreckage path.

Officials say the student pilot, Jumaane Melville of Florida, had logged over 1,300 hours and was on his third training flight with Wiggins after being recently hired.

Pilot James Shepard-Kegl of North Yarmouth had been with Wiggins for several years.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Maine cheese festival
Maine Cheese Festival returns to Pittsfield this weekend
Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee becomes major hurricane. Could New England see impacts?
AFFM and The kinship Program want to highlight and honor grandparents across Maine.
September is Grandparent Kinship Awareness Month
Officials with the USL believe Maine’s largest city “has every ingredient” to be successful. If...
GOAL! Maine is getting a professional soccer team