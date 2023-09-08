Maine Cheese Festival returns to Pittsfield this weekend

Maine cheese festival
Maine cheese festival(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - If you’re a cheese lover, you will not want to miss this event in Pittsfield this weekend.

The Maine Cheese Festival returns to Manson Park Sunday.

The event showcases the best artisan cheeses made in the state.

Attendees will be able to taste and purchase cheeses from over 20 Maine cheesemakers.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time at https://www.mainecheesefestival.org/

