Maine Cheese Festival returns to Pittsfield this weekend

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - If you’re a cheese lover, you will not want to miss this event in Pittsfield this weekend.

The Maine Cheese Festival returns to Manson Park Sunday.

The event showcases the best artisan cheeses made in the state.

Attendees will be able to taste and purchase cheeses from over 20 Maine cheesemakers.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time at https://www.mainecheesefestival.org/

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.