Hurricane Lee becomes major hurricane. Could New England see impacts?

Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee
By Emilie Hillman and Michael Fecca
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hurricane Lee became a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic east of the Leeward Islands on Wednesday and then strengthened in a Category 5 hurricane by Thursday night. As of Friday morning, Lee was a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds.

Lee is forecast to remain a major hurricane into early next week but is expected to stay north of the Caribbean Islands.

Hurricane Lee forecast
Hurricane Lee forecast

After Wednesday, forecast models are showing a few scenarios as to where Lee could go as it travels north into late next week.

Hurricane Lee spaghetti models
Hurricane Lee spaghetti models

Scenario 1: Some models have Lee staying in open waters and then veering east of Nova Scotia. This scenario would bring minimal impacts to the state but could still bring coastal hazards such as high surf and dangerous rip currents late next week.

Scenario 2: Other models have Lee tracking closer to the East Coast and moving northward into the waters between New England and Nova Scotia. This scenario would bring greater impacts to Maine into next Friday and Saturday. Possible hazards could include heavy rain, strong wind gusts, high surf and dangerous rip currents.

This system is still a week out, and changes to the forecast are likely as Lee moves north.

For the latest forecast, click here.

