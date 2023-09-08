GOAL! Maine is getting a professional soccer team

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Portland will soon be the home to a United Soccer League League 1 team.

The big announcement was made Thursday afternoon, with the intention of calling Fitzpatrick Stadium home.

“This news will put Maine on the global map for soccer,” said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development. “Soon, Maine will host teams from across the country and shine a national spotlight on our state, benefitting our local economy by attracting new visitors, residents and businesses,” Johnson said.

With the addition of the soccer league is a hope to generate over $10 million in tax revenue and create dozens of permanent jobs in the area.

“I am tremendously excited to welcome the United Soccer League to Maine,” said Gov. Janet Mills. Mills later adds: “I congratulate the United Soccer League, USL to Portland, the City of Portland, and all who made this exciting announcement possible, and I look forward to attending games in the future.”

Officials with the USL believe Maine’s largest city “has every ingredient” to be successful.

“We’ve built clubs in many cities, and we can see Portland’s potential to become one of the strongest,” USL Deputy CEO Justin Papadakis said.

The USL League 1 is in its fifth season after launching in 2019. It hopes to double in size in the next five years with projects at multiple stadiums across the states.

The team will become a non-exclusive rental tenant to Fitzpartick’s 6,000-seat stadium and will privately fund upgrades to the facility, which will include adding locker rooms and renovating the press box.

If approved by the city council, the inaugural season will kick off in 2025.

The proposed lease terms are supported by City of Portland staff, and with the approval of the City Council, the inaugural season at Fitzpatrick Stadium will be 2025.

“Having a professional team here in Portland will be life-changing for new Mainers coming from all corners of the world,” said Portland’s Director of Social Justice Umaru Balde.

The team will pledge 1% of revenues toward local high-impact organizations centered on DEI and underprivileged youths. They will also donate 4,000 soccer balls to the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center.

Though game-day action won’t happen until 2025, the first event for supports will be held on Sept. 24 at the Portland Zoo. There will also be a youth soccer event at Bayside Bowl in October.

