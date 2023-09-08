Dirigo Reads adds new schools to their program

Maine (WABI) - Dirigo Reads has announced that they’re adding 17 new schools to their program.

Dirigo Read’s mission is to put books in the hands of first-graders across the state each month by 2025.

Among the new schools are Hartland, Ellsworth, Old Town, Milo, Morrill, and Palermo.

By adding Milo to the program, Dirigo Reads is now providing new books to all first graders in Piscataquis County.

