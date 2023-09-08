The Cross Insurance Center celebrates its 10th anniversary this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A venue that has played host to numerous rock ‘n roll hall of famers, including Alice Cooper, Elton John, and Ringo Starr is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The Cross Insurance Center opened on September 10th, 2013.

This Sunday, they’re celebrating with a 10th Anniversary Open House from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The building will be open for tours and a barbecue.

There will also be plenty of events for the kids such as a face painter, bounce houses, caricature artist, and more.

”There’s a lot of folks who haven’t been able to see certain areas of the building, so it’ll be fun for us to showcase what we have in the backstage area. People will get a view of the backstage rooms, the locker rooms, dressing rooms, artists rooms, and, you know it’s an opportunity for us to get people in the building and see what we have going on,” Chris McGrail, general manager of the Cross Insurance Center.

From 4:15 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. there will be a free streaming of the movie “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids in the CIC area.

To see a full list of upcoming events, you can head to https://www.crossinsurancecenter.com/

