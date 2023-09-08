The Cross Insurance Center celebrates its 10th anniversary this weekend

Cross Insurance Center
Cross Insurance Center(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A venue that has played host to numerous rock ‘n roll hall of famers, including Alice Cooper, Elton John, and Ringo Starr is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The Cross Insurance Center opened on September 10th, 2013.

This Sunday, they’re celebrating with a 10th Anniversary Open House from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The building will be open for tours and a barbecue.

There will also be plenty of events for the kids such as a face painter, bounce houses, caricature artist, and more.

”There’s a lot of folks who haven’t been able to see certain areas of the building, so it’ll be fun for us to showcase what we have in the backstage area. People will get a view of the backstage rooms, the locker rooms, dressing rooms, artists rooms, and, you know it’s an opportunity for us to get people in the building and see what we have going on,” Chris McGrail, general manager of the Cross Insurance Center.

From 4:15 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. there will be a free streaming of the movie “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids in the CIC area.

To see a full list of upcoming events, you can head to https://www.crossinsurancecenter.com/

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Secure Hybrid Shopping Container Manufacturing Facility.
Old Town’s Secure Hybrid Shipping Container Manufacturing Facility is expanding
35th Annual Chamber Challenge.
Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce hosted one of its biggest events of the year
Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee becomes major hurricane. Could New England see impacts?
NTSB releases preliminary report of deadly Litchfield plane crash