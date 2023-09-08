Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce hosted one of its biggest events of the year

35th Annual Chamber Challenge.
35th Annual Chamber Challenge.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor area businesses and their employees took the day off and hit the links Friday.

Bangor Municipal Golf Course was the site of the 35th Annual Chamber Challenge.

196 golfers played across 27 holes on the course.

For the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce, it’s one of biggest events of the year.

“Having a fun day of play, it’s also a great networking opportunity. That’s why a lot of people enjoyed this tournament because you know you’re on a cart with people for pretty much most of the day, and you get to just network and have a good time,” said Deb Neuman, Executive Director of Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.

People of all skill levels joined in on the fun.

“Oh, you know, it’s funny. We have people, because it’s a scramble, we have people that have never played golf before. With the scramble format, you don’t even need to play golf. But, as long as you have a good player on your team, I think that helps guide the team. Then that’s the strength of the team right there,” said Chelley Sund, Director fo Marketing and Events Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.

There were 49 teams that played this year.

Even more on the waiting list hoping to get in.

Organizers say if you want to play next year, sign up early!

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Secure Hybrid Shopping Container Manufacturing Facility.
Old Town’s Secure Hybrid Shipping Container Manufacturing Facility is expanding
Cross Insurance Center
The Cross Insurance Center celebrates its 10th anniversary this weekend
Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee becomes major hurricane. Could New England see impacts?
NTSB releases preliminary report of deadly Litchfield plane crash