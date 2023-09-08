Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce hosted one of its biggest events of the year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor area businesses and their employees took the day off and hit the links Friday.

Bangor Municipal Golf Course was the site of the 35th Annual Chamber Challenge.

196 golfers played across 27 holes on the course.

For the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce, it’s one of biggest events of the year.

“Having a fun day of play, it’s also a great networking opportunity. That’s why a lot of people enjoyed this tournament because you know you’re on a cart with people for pretty much most of the day, and you get to just network and have a good time,” said Deb Neuman, Executive Director of Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.

People of all skill levels joined in on the fun.

“Oh, you know, it’s funny. We have people, because it’s a scramble, we have people that have never played golf before. With the scramble format, you don’t even need to play golf. But, as long as you have a good player on your team, I think that helps guide the team. Then that’s the strength of the team right there,” said Chelley Sund, Director fo Marketing and Events Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce.

There were 49 teams that played this year.

Even more on the waiting list hoping to get in.

Organizers say if you want to play next year, sign up early!

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.