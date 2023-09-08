Another Hot & Humid Day Today, Few PM Shower & T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another hot and humid day expected today... the last in this very uncomfortable stretch we’ve experienced this week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s away from the coast. Dew points are expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Combine the two and we will have a chance to again see heat index values in the upper 80s to low 90s in spots this afternoon. A southerly breeze will keep it cooler along the coast with highs in 70s. A cold front very slowly approaching state will give us a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms today especially over areas north and west of Bangor. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe... producing heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts and hail. The chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will continue into the night tonight otherwise expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight with lows in the 60s to near 70°. Areas of fog will be possible tonight too.

The aforementioned cold front will push into the state on Saturday giving areas from Greenville to Millinocket southward a chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Saturday which will help to limit our heating a bit, resulting in a cooler day with highs topping off in the mid-70s to near 80°. The front will push towards the coast on Sunday keeping us under plenty of clouds and continuing the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Humidity levels will start to drop across the northern half of the state while it remains very humid elsewhere. A disturbance is forecast to cross the state Monday giving us a better chance for more widespread showers to start the work week. Temperatures on Monday will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s. Drier, more comfortable weather moves in for Tuesday before showers and humidity return towards the middle/end of next week.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms possible, especially northern and western parts of the state. Highs in the 70s along the coast, low to mid-80s inland. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms possible. Patchy fog. Lows between 64°-70°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Variably cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Monday: Showers likely. Becoming less humid. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. Less humid. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

