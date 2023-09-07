Who killed James Angelo? Portland police seek answers in cold case murder

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Thursday marks 15 years since James Angelo was shot and killed in Portland but his murder remains unsolved.

On Sept. 7, 2008, Angelo, 27, was working as a security guard at Mercy Hospital and checking the doctors’ parking lot on Winter Street when police say he was shot and killed around 4 a.m.

In 2011, a $30,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest. Police have said there were witnesses who saw people running from the scene that morning. Officers would like to speak with those witnesses.

Investigators have said they think Angelo got caught in the crossfire of a possible drug deal gone bad. Surveillance video shows Angelo falling to the ground.

Anyone with information that could help solve this crime should call Detective Hagerty at 207-874-8602 or Detective Townsend at 207-874-8606.

In 2009, a college scholarship fund was established in Angelo’s memory. He was a refugee from South Sudan and a Portland High School graduate. The fund awards a scholarship to a Portland high school senior of African descent a scholarship to attend Southern Maine Community College.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.