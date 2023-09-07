Mount View Mustangs off to strong start

THORNDIKE, Maine (WABI) - The Mount View Mustangs won their first two games before their home opener this weekend.

The Mustangs defeated MCI, 3-0, and Waterville, 5-4, in the last week (WABI)

The defense is evolving.

“Recently throughout our two regular season games, we switched to playing a diamond on defense. It’s allowed us to control the midfield a little more. I think that’s helped us to keep being able to play balls through and make sure that we’re not just sitting back on defense the whole game. I think it’s really important for us because we already have guys who are really skilled on offense. Our biggest question mark this year was our strength on defense, so to see us come out and really play well on the defensive end has meant a lot to me,” said Dakota Harriman, senior defensive midfielder.

The Mustangs’ attack has been built by answering tall tasks.

“We have tougher teams on the preseason schedule this year, so it’s helped us. We play a lot of one-two’s, which is good. We’re really quick. A lot of the long balls are helping us. We’re just so quick up front, so we can beat a lot of defenders,” said Noah Hurd, senior striker.

These players have grown up together in a strong youth program that’s given them confidence to take over games.

“I’m loving the team vibe. I feel like as a team we really bond well together. We connect, so we’re able to listen to each other and learn from our mistakes. All around, I think we have the potential to grow. If we get a couple early goals in a game, it definitely boosts the morale a bit. Everyone’s more open and willing to work with each other, either to get back on defense a little bit more or some of the defensive players push up a little bit. It gets you out of your comfort zone. Practice is a good spot to first learn that, and when you’re out on the field is when you have to put it into action,” said Ben Grassi, junior defensive midfielder.

The program has the people to stay competitive over time.

George Stevens Academy is coming to Thorndike on Saturday at 11 a.m.

