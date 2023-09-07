Motorcyclist seriously hurt in head-on crash with truck in Naples

Head on motorcycle crash
Head on motorcycle crash(Cumberland County sheriffs office)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT
NAPLES, Maine (WMTW) - Officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a head-on crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck in Naples.

Investigators say that just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to Sebago Road and found 22-year-old Silas Gordon of Oxford with severe leg injuries and a head injury.

Officials say it appears Gordon was riding his motorcycle northbound when he reportedly crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a pick-up truck driving in the opposite direction.

Gordon, who was wearing a helmet, was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Maine Medical Center. The other driver, Benjamin Gammon, 28, of Limerick, was not hurt.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, but that speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

