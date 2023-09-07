More Heat & Humidity Again Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hot & humid conditions continue this evening. Storms have started to bubble up in the mountains with even stronger storms now forming in western New England. It will be these storms to the west that will pose a threat of severe storms across western Maine into the early part of the evening. The rest of the storms will fizzle out shortly after sunset. The rest of the night will be warm and humid with lows in the 60s and dewpoint temperatures that will be about the same. Areas of fog are likely and there will be a chance of showers north & west of I-95 after midnight.

Friday will have a mix of sun & clouds and will not be as hot but is expected to be just as humid as today. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the mid 80s inland with upper 70s and low 80s along the coast. By the afternoon there will once again be the chance for pop up showers & storms with the threat of severe storms especially in southern Maine.

The cold front that will bring us relief from the heat and humidity is expected to move through slightly earlier and now looks to move from northwest to southeast later in the day Saturday. This will begin to bring some relief from the humidity over the north Saturday evening. The front will then stall out almost over I-95. Areas ahead of the front will remain warm & humid, but locations behind the front will have slightly less humid air. The front will also help to guide showers & storms along the coast through the weekend. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday are expected to stay mostly in the 70s with a few low 80s possible.

All of us should begin to get some relief from the humidity by Monday and through the rest of the week. Daily chances of showers will also remain through next week. Highs will stay mostly in the 70s.

Still watching Hurricane Lee that is still expected to strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend as it passes to the north of the Leeward Islands. Still too early to determine what impact if any Lee will have on the east coast and New England.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance for showers & storms. Areas of locally dense fog with lows that will drop into the 60s. Southerly wind at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Still humid with highs in the 70s and 80s. Heat index values are expected to hit the upper 80s and low 90s. Slightly more comfortable along the coast where a sea breeze will keep highs in the 70s and low 80s. Afternoon showers & storms possible. Threat for severe storms along, north & west of I-95. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers & storms possible. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Still humid.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the 70s. Showers & storms possible. Humidity slowly improving.

MONDAY: Heat & humidity breaks. Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Early morning showers with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be mostly in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

