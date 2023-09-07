Maine author shares her story in ‘The Angle of Flickering Light’

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gina Troisi is the author of the memoir “The Angle of Flickering Light.”

Her book was a finalist for the 2022 Maine Literary Awards, won first place for the 2021 Royal Dragonfly Book Award for Memoir, received a Silver Medal for the 2022 Independent Publisher Book Awards, a Silver Medal for the 2021 Reader’s Favorite Book Award, and has placed in several other contests.

Troisi received an MFA in creative nonfiction from The University of Maine’s Stonecoast MFA Program in 2009.

She is from Eliott, Maine and currently teaches writing at Southern New Hampshire University and mentors in the Masters of Fine Arts Creative & Professional Writing Program at Western Connecticut State University.

For more information about Troisi and her book, visit gina-troisi.com.

You can also find her on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Moe's Original Bar B Que
Moe’s BBQ raises $8K for Orono man whose home was destroyed
"In Times We Gather" art installation in Blue Hill
Artist collaborates with over 80 Blue Hill residents for art installation
Books by Emma G. Rose
Emma G. Rose discusses new book and upcoming ventures
Emma G. Rose discusses new book and upcoming ventures