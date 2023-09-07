Maine author shares her story in ‘The Angle of Flickering Light’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gina Troisi is the author of the memoir “The Angle of Flickering Light.”

Her book was a finalist for the 2022 Maine Literary Awards, won first place for the 2021 Royal Dragonfly Book Award for Memoir, received a Silver Medal for the 2022 Independent Publisher Book Awards, a Silver Medal for the 2021 Reader’s Favorite Book Award, and has placed in several other contests.

Troisi received an MFA in creative nonfiction from The University of Maine’s Stonecoast MFA Program in 2009.

She is from Eliott, Maine and currently teaches writing at Southern New Hampshire University and mentors in the Masters of Fine Arts Creative & Professional Writing Program at Western Connecticut State University.

For more information about Troisi and her book, visit gina-troisi.com.

You can also find her on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

