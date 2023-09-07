Jonesboro man pleads not guilty to making racist remarks, threatening neighbors with gun

JONESBORO, Maine (WABI) - A Jonesboro man accused of making racist remarks and threatening an interracial family is denying the claims.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Dale O’Brien, 52, is facing civil and criminal charges alleging he made racist remarks and threatened his Black neighbor with a gun.

They say O’Brien pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a criminal threatening charge threatening with a dangerous weapon for allegedly pointing a handgun at his neighbors, a Black man and his white wife, while they were walking near his home on a private road, which court records state both families had permission to use.

O’Brien declined to speak about the case.

The paper says his attorney, Jeffrey Davidson, says the criminal charge is based on false statements the neighbors made to police after their other civil actions against O’Brien and his boss were unsuccessful.

Davidson wrote in a statement last week: “Making a legal claim of racial bias against any person should only be done with sober deliberation and by presenting a complete factual picture because the risk of causing harm with the claim itself is great.”

The family has not been identified in court.

