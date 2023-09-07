JB Hair Fashions celebrates 40th birthday with month-long ‘80s party

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One Bangor salon is going back to their roots to celebrate how much they’ve grown.

JB Hair Fashions, located on Hillside Avenue, is commemorating 40 years in business by paying homage to the decade they began.

“We started in 1983, and I started with a dear friend who’s now passed,” explains owner Susan Ross. “Back then, you wanted to be out on your own and we had both worked in other places and she was just a go-getter, she really was. So, I just went along, and everything worked out really well.”

Not only are the staff dressed for the occasion in their best 1980s-inspired getups, but the salon is also giving back to their clientele.

“We’re doing giveaways, we’re doing JB Hair Bucks for every $10 they spend during this month, they get $1 to spend next month. And we’re also giving away an $80 disco ball filled with money,” says Ross.

After cutting, washing, and styling Bangor for 4 decades, JB Hair Fashions has cemented itself within the community.

Ross chalks up the salon’s prolonged success to a committed client base, “I think we have the longevity part, I really do. We’re well known. We are doing generations, we’re doing the people we started with, we’re doing their kids and their grandkids and I’ve just been amazed the last couple weeks just talking about it. The people that come in and they’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve been coming for 35, I’ve been, you know.’ It’s wonderful.”

JB Hair Fashions’ birthday party lasts all month long! Be sure to stop in to enter the money ball giveaway or during their snack table and dress-up days.

For more information, visit JB Hair Fashions on Facebook.

