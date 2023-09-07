Interstate reopened after being shut down by two multi-vehicle pileups

It’s unclear how many cars were involved in total, and whether anyone was hurt.
It's unclear how many cars were involved in total, and whether anyone was hurt.
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Maine (WMTW) - Vehicle fire and two multi-vehicle pileups shut down interstate in Sidney.

Part of Interstate 95 was shut down following a multi-vehicle crash in Sidney Wednesday night.

Officials say the crash happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 119.

A State Police spokesperson says a vehicle fire caused delays, which led to a multi-car pileup nearby. Officials say they then received another report of a second multi-car pileup.

It’s unclear how many cars were involved in total, and whether anyone was hurt.

The road has now been reopened.

