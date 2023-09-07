Interstate reopened after being shut down by two multi-vehicle pileups
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Maine (WMTW) - Vehicle fire and two multi-vehicle pileups shut down interstate in Sidney.
Part of Interstate 95 was shut down following a multi-vehicle crash in Sidney Wednesday night.
Officials say the crash happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 119.
A State Police spokesperson says a vehicle fire caused delays, which led to a multi-car pileup nearby. Officials say they then received another report of a second multi-car pileup.
It’s unclear how many cars were involved in total, and whether anyone was hurt.
The road has now been reopened.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.