Interstate reopened after being shut down by two multi-vehicle pileups

SIDNEY, Maine (WMTW) - Vehicle fire and two multi-vehicle pileups shut down interstate in Sidney.

Part of Interstate 95 was shut down following a multi-vehicle crash in Sidney Wednesday night.

Officials say the crash happened in the northbound lanes at mile marker 119.

A State Police spokesperson says a vehicle fire caused delays, which led to a multi-car pileup nearby. Officials say they then received another report of a second multi-car pileup.

It’s unclear how many cars were involved in total, and whether anyone was hurt.

The road has now been reopened.

