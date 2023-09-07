Hot & Humid Today, Few Afternoon Showers & T’storms Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us another hot and humid day today. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90° for areas away from the coast this afternoon. These temperatures combined with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s will make it feel like it’s in the low to mid-90s in spots this afternoon so please use caution if you have outdoor plans or are working outdoors today. Make sure to take some time to find some shade and cool down and of course... make sure to drink plenty of water. Coastal areas will get some relief from the heat today as winds turn onshore which will keep temperatures in the mid-70s to near 80° for coastal areas this afternoon. A nearly stationary cold front to our north and west will give us a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, mainly for areas north and west of Bangor. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with any thunderstorms that develop. A weak disturbance forecast to cross the area tonight will give us a chance for a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms for the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the 60s tonight.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday too, again mainly for areas north and west of Bangor as the cold front continues to approach. Otherwise expect another hot and humid Friday under a mix of sun and clouds. Friday’s highs will top off in the mid to upper 70s along the coast, 80s to near 90° inland. It looks like the cold front will push closer to the state on Saturday giving all locations a better chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. It won’t be a washout by any means but expect a better chance for a few showers. With more clouds in place and a better chance for some showers, temperatures will be cooler Saturday with highs in the mid-70s to near 80°. An even better chance for showers will enter our forecast for Sunday afternoon and evening as the cold front makes it’s way slowly into the state. Clouds and showers will keep temperatures in the 70s Sunday. Showers are likely Monday as the front continues to slowly cross the state. Temperatures will only reach the mid-60s to around 70° for highs Monday afternoon. Relief from the humidity is forecast to move in behind the front Monday into Tuesday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly over northern and western areas. Highs in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and 80s to near 90° inland. Light wind becoming south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A shower or thunderstorm possible. Patchy fog. Lows between 62°-68°. Light south wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. Showers and thunderstorms possible, especially northern and western parts of the state. Highs in the mid-70s along the coast, low to mid-80s inland. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Variably cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Monday: Showers likely. Becoming less humid. Highs in the mid-60s to around 70°.

