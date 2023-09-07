Children’s Center in Augusta celebrates the opening of $5million expansion

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Children’s Center in Augusta had a ribbon cutting ceremony, celebration its $5 million expansion.

“You will see as you go through this building, folks that are going to tour later will see spaces that are large, rooms that open up that can accommodate larger groups of kids, larger groups of educators,” Jeff Johnson said.

The center is an early childhood intervention and family support for children with special needs.

Jeff Johnson, executive director of the center says the expansion will allow them to help more children and families.

“For over ten years, we have had a wait list of 150 kids or more. sometimes it would get down to closer to 100, but we average over the past 10 years 150 kids on wait list,” Jeff Johnson said.

Johnson says they will no longer have a wait list, once they are able to be fully staffed. He says they are facing the same staffing struggle as any other education field.

“The public schools’ systems in this area, they want to employ the same folks that we want to employ. we have specialized training, so the work is a little different. but for the most part, it is the same pool of folks,” he said.

While they are looking to staff 30 more employees, Kelly Gleason says she is grateful for the expansion.

“In the last couple of months, I have seen several families just even on the waiting list here that have talked to me about how hopeless they feel. and i tell them to keep on doing what you can at home,” Gleason, board member and parent of a child in the center said.

Gleason was on the waiting list for a year hoping to get a spot for her daughter who was diagnosed with autism. She recalls the moment she learned she was finally in.

“Her case manager actually came to our house to give us the good news and I just about broke down completely in tears because I felt for the first time that there was hope, for the first time that she would be absolutely okay. and the changes that we have seen in her, again not just her talking but her being able to manage everyday situations, have been huge,” Gleason said.

To the parents who where in similar situations, Gleason says there is hope.

“Coming out of covid, it has been increasingly hard to get any services to anybody. but with this expansion. we are able to get services to kids that need it the moment they need it,” Gleason said.

