Canaan man dies while serving 55-year prison sentence for beating girlfriend to death

Shannon Atwood
Shannon Atwood(Mountain View Correctional Facility)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan man who’s serving a 55-year prison sentence for the 2006 beating death of his girlfriend has died.

The Maine Department of Corrections says 53-year-old Shannon Atwood died Thursday morning at Mountain View Correctional Facility.

Atwood’s death was attended by medical personnel.

Atwood murdered 38-year-old Cheryl Murdoch of Waterville.

Her body was found in august 2006 at a campsite near Atwood’s home.

Atwood began serving his sentence in 2009.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

1 hospitalized after shooting in Waterville
FBI agents are seeking a warrant for DNA samples and fingerprints of a man they said was making...
Jonesboro man pleads not guilty to making racist remarks, threatening neighbors with gun
James Angelo
Who killed James Angelo? Portland police seek answers in cold case murder
"The Angle of Flickering Light" by Gina Troisi
Maine author shares her story in ‘The Angle of Flickering Light’