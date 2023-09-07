Canaan man dies while serving 55-year prison sentence for beating girlfriend to death

CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan man who’s serving a 55-year prison sentence for the 2006 beating death of his girlfriend has died.

The Maine Department of Corrections says 53-year-old Shannon Atwood died Thursday morning at Mountain View Correctional Facility.

Atwood’s death was attended by medical personnel.

Atwood murdered 38-year-old Cheryl Murdoch of Waterville.

Her body was found in august 2006 at a campsite near Atwood’s home.

Atwood began serving his sentence in 2009.

