Canaan man dies while serving 55-year prison sentence for beating girlfriend to death
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan man who’s serving a 55-year prison sentence for the 2006 beating death of his girlfriend has died.
The Maine Department of Corrections says 53-year-old Shannon Atwood died Thursday morning at Mountain View Correctional Facility.
Atwood’s death was attended by medical personnel.
Atwood murdered 38-year-old Cheryl Murdoch of Waterville.
Her body was found in august 2006 at a campsite near Atwood’s home.
Atwood began serving his sentence in 2009.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.