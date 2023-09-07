Brunswick man arrested, accused of fleeing road rage assault on moped

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident that ended in assault.

Officials were called to the intersection of Maine and Mill Street in Brunswick on Monday for the incident.

According to officials, following the assault, a man fled on a green moped.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a home on Thompson Street. There, they seized multiple items that were deemed evidence and arrested 61-year-old Nicholas Orr.

Orr faces a charge of aggravated assault and is being held on a $500 cash bail.

Police have not released further information on the incident.

