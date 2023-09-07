Bar Harbor man killed after motorcycle crash

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bar Harbor man was killed Thursday morning after a motorcycle crash in Mount Desert.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Route 198 near Sargeant Drive.

According to the MDI Islander, Stephen Montminy, 65, was seen passing multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed before losing control of his motorcycle.

Police say after the motorcycle went off the road, it rolled and Montminy was thrown from it.

The newspaper says he was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

