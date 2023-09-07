Art gallery store opens in Monson

MONSON, Maine (WABI) - For a town with just over 600 residents, Monson is certainly making a name for itself.

Back in June, the owner of the Quarry, a quaint restaurant in town, was presented with the James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality.

Now, the town is expanding its art scene.

The Monson Gallery Store is the latest investment in the town by the Libra Foundation.

Inside you can find something from every medium.

“Pottery. We found our potter. We had to go a little further to find someone who works with glass. We found some beautiful glass. Textiles, fiber arts, wood sculpting, just general woodworking, baskets. We’re looking for metal - anything we can add to it,” said Jennifer Friedrich, manager of Monson Gallery Store.

Most of the artwork displayed comes from local artists.

“There are people who grew up here and went away and are coming back,” Friedrich said. “They have new ideas, and they are building new things and starting new businesses. It’s all kind of feeding upon itself. Monson is not just a place people pass through anymore on their way to Greenville. They all stop in Monson now. It gets quite busy.”

The store also sells books and art supplies.

“It’s giving people someplace they can go to do at camp if they get inspired walking in here, and they don’t have to drive all the way to Bangor,” she explained.

Monson Gallery Store on Greenville Road held a grand opening in July.

Since then, word has quickly spread, and the gallery has drawn in people from all over the state.

“I’d say we get 40-50 people in here on a weekend day,” Friedrich said. “There’s a lot do, people here involved in making this what it is. There are people building displays and helping with every aspect of management. It’s really been great.”

The store will regularly be open Thursday-Saturday from 10am-5pm, Sunday from 12pm-5pm and Monday from 10am-5pm.

