Are you for or against ‘Pine Tree Power?’

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The potential creation of a state-run power company has advocates on both sides ramping their advertisements ahead of November’s election.

If approved by voters responding to Question 3 on the ballot, Pine Tree Power would buy out Versant and CMP assets and create a new power company run by an elected board.

The new company would look to provide both transmission and distribution to customers while working toward the state’s climate goals.

It would be run by a board of thirteen voting members, seven selected in a statewide election, and the remaining six appointed by those elected members.

The Office of the Public Advocate says they’re neutral on this issue but want you to know your options before you head to the ballot. Earlier this week, Maine’s Public Advocate Bill Harwood released a fact sheet that helps explain what would happen if it would pass.

A study was done in 2020 on a very similar but different piece of legislation that would have created a consumer-owned utility. The report finds that the new company would initially take on the debt from acquiring the assets from CMP and Versant, causing initial high rates for customers, but Harwood says that it might balance that out with what Harwood calls “quirks in the tax code.”

“In the short run, the cost of the acquisition will tend to drive up rates. However, it’s really important to understand in the long run -- the Pine Tree, because of the way the internal revenue code is set up, they will be able to borrow money less expensively than CMP and Versant can today,” Harwood said.

Advocates for Pine Tree Power say customers would see lower power bills on day one, saying that money would not be leaving the state.

“CMP and Versant took $187 million in profit out of Maine last year,” Pine Tree Power campaign manager Al Cleveland told WMTW. “All of that money will get to stay in the state to reduce the costs for Mainers on their electric bill.”

Opponents point to their major concern - the estimated cost of the initial acquisition could be around $13.7 billion. They are also worried about the timeline to fully transition to Pine Tree Power.

“If the ownership of all the electric grid in Maine is being fought out in court for five or ten or 15 years, it’s unlikely that the investments we need to make will be made,” said Willy Ritch, the executive director of the Maine Affordable Energy Coalition.

You can read the full text of Question 3 as it will appear on your ballot in November here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.