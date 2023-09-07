The 49th annual International Seaplane Fly-in is underway in Greenville

seaplane Fly-in
seaplane Fly-in(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - More than 10,000 people will head to the Moosehead Lake region this weekend.

Some will be coming by plane!

The 49th annual International Seaplane Fly-in is underway in Greenville.

The goal of the event is to bring seaplane pilots together and encourage aviation enthusiasts to pursue their passion.

Pilots come from as far away as Alaska!

As you can imagine, the event is also a big economic driver for the region.

Visitors get to enjoy the shops, check out the town’s big craft fair, and, of course, take in the spectacular views of Moosehead Lake.

Organizers say there will be something for everyone this weekend.

”We have a thing called “Meet the Pilot.” We let kids come down to the dock and meet some pilots. Each pilot gives a free ride to somebody with the winning ticket, and we take them for a ride. With the Civil Air Patrol cadets coming, they now have a program they do with the kids during the day. What we’re trying to do is get young people in and support aviation and support people that just want to start to get involved,” said Gary Norris, President of the International Seaplane Fly-in.

Thursday nights events include a dinner and social at Lakeside on Moosehead Lake.

There will be a Poker Run on Friday.

The big events take place on Saturday.

There will be a Seaplane parade starting in East Cove at 8:30 a.m., followed by an awards banquets and live music in the evening.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Inside the new Monson Gallery Store, you can find artwork of all kinds from several local...
Art gallery store opens in Monson
Head on motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in head-on crash with truck in Naples
Dragon, which has been owned by Giant Cement Holding, Inc. since 2006, has been in operation...
Longtime Maine cement plant to idle operations
The company would be run by a board of thirteen voting members, seven selected in a statewide...
Are you for or against ‘Pine Tree Power?’