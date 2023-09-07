GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - More than 10,000 people will head to the Moosehead Lake region this weekend.

Some will be coming by plane!

The 49th annual International Seaplane Fly-in is underway in Greenville.

The goal of the event is to bring seaplane pilots together and encourage aviation enthusiasts to pursue their passion.

Pilots come from as far away as Alaska!

As you can imagine, the event is also a big economic driver for the region.

Visitors get to enjoy the shops, check out the town’s big craft fair, and, of course, take in the spectacular views of Moosehead Lake.

Organizers say there will be something for everyone this weekend.

”We have a thing called “Meet the Pilot.” We let kids come down to the dock and meet some pilots. Each pilot gives a free ride to somebody with the winning ticket, and we take them for a ride. With the Civil Air Patrol cadets coming, they now have a program they do with the kids during the day. What we’re trying to do is get young people in and support aviation and support people that just want to start to get involved,” said Gary Norris, President of the International Seaplane Fly-in.

Thursday nights events include a dinner and social at Lakeside on Moosehead Lake.

There will be a Poker Run on Friday.

The big events take place on Saturday.

There will be a Seaplane parade starting in East Cove at 8:30 a.m., followed by an awards banquets and live music in the evening.

