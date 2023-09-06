Woman’s body found in South Portland, death ruled suspicious

(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - South Portland and Maine State Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the body was found in the woods near Home Depot on Clark’s Pond Parkway just after 4 p.m. Police said Wednesday morning she was found dead on the embankment next to the sidewalk.

As of Wednesday morning, police had not identified the woman or said how she died but said the body had been taken to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. Police did say her death was suspicious.

Police said they did not believe there was any ongoing danger to the public.

