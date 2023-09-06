Warm & Humid Thursday With Afternoon Storms

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure sitting over the east coast will continue to bring mostly clear skies through the rest of the night. It will also help to continue to pump in a warmer & humid airmass through the rest of the week. Skies will remain clear tonight with the exception of wildfire smoke from Canada that will drift across parts of central & eastern Maine tonight. The smoke will continue to bring hazy skies across the region on Thursday. Lows tonight will be on the warmer side ranging from the upper 50s north to the upper 60s elsewhere. Dew points will remain in the 60s tonight keeping conditions humid. Nightly chances of fog are expected through the rest of the week.

The heat & humidity will remain for the rest of the week and will only improve once a cold front moves through. The front, which is currently positioned over the Great Lakes, will slowly make its way to our region, and will bring us relief from the heat & humidity Sunday night into Monday.

As the cold front mentioned above begins to move closer to the region, it will bring daily chances for afternoon showers & storms starting Thursday and lasting through Sunday. The best chance will be for inland communities.

Thursday will have some additional cloud cover as compared to today. Highs will once again be well into the 80s and close to 90° inland with heat index values in the 80s and 90s. Dew point temperatures will be close to 70°. Along the coast, winds will turn out of the south at 5-10 mph and will help to keep coastal communities slightly cooler. There will be a chance for a few stronger to isolated thunderstorms towards western parts of the state.

Another chance for strong to severe storms will be possible Friday afternoon north & west of the Interstate. It is only a marginal risk so it will be an isolated threat.

Relief from the heat & humidity will arrive by Monday as highs will only be in the 70s. There will still be the chance for showers & storms. The trend of more seasonable and less humid conditions will continue into next week.

Worth noting is what is currently Tropical Depression 13. This is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend as it passes to the north of the Leeward Islands. By next weekend (Sept. 16 & 17) what would become Hurricane Lee could pose a threat to some parts of the eastern seaboard. More details to come.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with areas of fog. Wildfire smoke will remain across the region. A warm & humid night with lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Light & variable winds.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Humidity sticking around with highs in the 70s & 80s. Afternoon chance for a pop-up shower or storm inland. Isolated threat for severe weather. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Still humid with highs in the 70s and 80s. Partly cloudy skies with afternoon showers & storms possible. Threat for severe storms along, north & west of I-95. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers & storms possible. Highs in the 70s and low 80s. Still humid.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the 70s. Showers & storms possible. Still humid.

MONDAY: Heat & humidity breaks. Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Early morning showers with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be mostly in the 70s.

