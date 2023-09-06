Versant Power to lay new electrical cable on Mount Desert Island

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Starting this week, Versant Power is preparing to lay down a new electrical cable on Mount Desert Island.

The cable will run from Mount Desert to Sutton Island.

Motorists are advised that Route 3/Peabody drive will have only one available lane at times over the next few weeks due to construction.

The new cable will lie on the seabed and has electrical conductors and a fiber optic cable in order to transmit internet connectivity to the island.

