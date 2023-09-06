Town of Milo to receive funding for sanitation upgrades

Milo Sanitation upgrades
Milo Sanitation upgrades(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILO, Maine (WABI) - Milo is getting thousands in federal funding for sanitation upgrades to the town.

The USDA is giving Milo $95,000 for sewer facility upgrades.

Milo’s funding will target important upgrades to sewers on Harmon and Daggett streets.

Bethel is also getting more than $3 million to upgrade their pump station.

Maine’s Congressional Delegation says both towns require immediate investment to make sure the towns have continued access to clean water.

They say sewers in Milo have infiltration issues at the detriment of public health.

