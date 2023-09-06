Ron Birtz Fundraiser gives hunters a chance to win fun experiences while helping to pay cancer treatment bills

SPRINGFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Springfield’s Ron Birtz has enjoyed the outdoors his whole life.

“I love hunting for being in the woods. I generally hunt out of a tree stand and archery hunt. I just love the thrill of pursuing something,” said Birtz.

He finally received his moose tag, but his life took a turn.

“I don’t know statistics, but all I know is that I’ve been waiting my whole life putting in for that tag. I did get the tag, and then I got sick. It was real tough. I still haven’t fully healed. July has been two years, and I still have an open wound from the cancer, but I’m cancer free, which is great. It was really, really tough. My whole life has definitely changed,” said Birtz.

Birtz gave the tag to House in the Woods in Lee. That led to a successful hunt last September. A disabled veteran came away with a roughly 870 lb. moose.

It’s a cause close to Birtz’s heart.

“I’ve always had a place in my heart for veterans of war. I do remember as a kid seeing the news of the Vietnam conflict. The way some of them were treated when they came home really bothered me. I’ve always been interested in their stories,” said Birtz.

Now, his family has a GoFundMe raffle for more experiences to help pay his cancer treatment bills. Birtz wants more folks to have great outdoor memories.

“Just to be outdoors while of course being safe with firearms (would be good. They can) just enjoy the beautiful Maine woods and what it’s got to offer,” said Birtz.

The fundraiser runs up to the Oct. 1 drawing.

Birtz said he “will be able to hunt again” when he heals.

House in the Woods is “a nonprofit organization offering outdoor programs to bring together small groups of active military, veterans, and their family members.”

