Report: Investigation into Patten man’s death in police custody has been closed

PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - A man who died in police custody in Patten last year was Tasered multiple times, hit in the head with a flashlight, and handcuffed in a face-down position, that according to records obtained by the Bangor Daily News.

As we reported at the time, Jeremy Lau, 46, was arrested at a house in Patten by officers from the State Police and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office in March of 2022 after someone called 911.

The BDN reports the Attorney General’s Office said that call was to report Lau was vandalizing the house and threatening people there.

Lau died shortly after being arrested.

According to the autopsy reported obtained by the paper, Maine’s Chief Medical Examiner determined Lau died from a sudden cardiac event following restraint and Taser deployment while intoxicated by several drugs including meth and fentanyl.

The documents obtained by the BDN detail the officers struggling to subdue Lau as he resisted arrest.

The Attorney General’s Office told the paper Wednesday the investigation into Lau’s death has been closed, and no criminal charges will be brought against the officers involved.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says it is conducting a thorough internal review of the incident which will focus on training, policies, and procedures.

Lau had a lengthy history with law enforcement, including an incident in Patten a few months before he died in which police say he assaulted a deputy after a call about an out of control person.

