President Biden approves Maine’s disaster declaration request, funds now available for repairs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - President Biden issued a Major Disaster Declaration to Maine, for the storm in late June that caused more than $6.5 million in damage in Franklin County.

The storms on June 29th brought heavy rainfall and flooding. A number of roads were washed out.

President Biden’s declaration means Maine is now eligible for federal funding to make repairs.

Governor Mills also requested a Major Disaster Declaration for more than $2.6 million to cover damage to Oxford County caused by a storm on June 26th. That request is still pending.

Some Maine leaders reacted to the President’s approval of the disaster declaration.

Augusta, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills and U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King and Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden today applauded President Joe Biden’s approval of the State of Maine’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for a June 29 storm in Franklin County that caused more than $6.5 million in infrastructure damage.

Last month, Governor Mills requested that President Biden issue Major Disaster Declarations for storms that brought heavy rainfall and flooding on June 29 in Franklin County and June 26 in Oxford County that resulted in public infrastructure damage beyond the State’s capability to address. The Major Disaster Declaration for the June 26 storm in Oxford County is still pending.

“We are grateful that President Biden has approved Maine’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration,” said Governor Janet Mills and Maine’s Congressional Delegation in a Joint Statement. “This declaration will make available critical Federal funding that Maine will use to complete costly infrastructure repairs following the severe rain and flooding in Franklin County.”

The President’s approval of the Major Disaster Declaration unlocks Federal assistance through the Public Assistance (PA) Program. The Public Assistance Program provides supplemental grants to State, local, and Tribal governments so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

The Disaster Declaration also unlocks Federal funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for the entire State of Maine. The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program provides funding to State, local, and Tribal and governments so they can develop hazard mitigation plans and rebuild in a way that reduces, or mitigates, future disaster losses in their communities.

On July 10th, Maine formally requested a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) for Public Assistance for Franklin County from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). On-site assessments validated $6,511,535 in infrastructure damage. On July 18th, Maine formally requested a PDA for Oxford County, which validated $2,625,214 in infrastructure damage.

