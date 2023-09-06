Penobscot Valley athletics debuts new field lights

The lights were installed this summer
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - The defending Class D Northern Maine champion Penobscot Valley Lady Howlers started a new soccer season under their new field lights.

The lights were installed this summer
The lights were installed this summer(WABI)

The match against Bangor Christian is the first time in team history that Penobscot Valley has had a home game under lights.

“As far as the idea, it’s been years and years and years. There were a lot of different people and conversations over the years with former coaches carrying on to new people and area businesses. That’s what it took to get the snowball rolling. We did this without school funding, which was amazing. I’m from here, grew up here, and went to school here. This is something special,” said Jeremy Durost, athletic director, head girls soccer coach.

The lights were installed this summer.

The boys team hosts Lee Academy on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

The band has show themes of relationships, travel, and magic in mind this fall
Pride of Maine Black Bear Marching Band preparing 2023 shows
Maine’s Tristen Kenan takes home CAA Rookie of the Week
Maine’s Tristen Kenan takes home CAA Rookie of the Week
Kenan ran for 108 yards and a touchdown in a 14-12 loss to Florida International
Maine’s Tristen Kenan takes home CAA Rookie of the Week
Eagles picked No. 1, Terriers No. 3 in preseason coaches' poll
Husson, Thomas among top North Atlantic Conference women’s tennis teams