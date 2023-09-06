Penobscot Valley athletics debuts new field lights

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - The defending Class D Northern Maine champion Penobscot Valley Lady Howlers started a new soccer season under their new field lights.

The lights were installed this summer (WABI)

The match against Bangor Christian is the first time in team history that Penobscot Valley has had a home game under lights.

“As far as the idea, it’s been years and years and years. There were a lot of different people and conversations over the years with former coaches carrying on to new people and area businesses. That’s what it took to get the snowball rolling. We did this without school funding, which was amazing. I’m from here, grew up here, and went to school here. This is something special,” said Jeremy Durost, athletic director, head girls soccer coach.

The boys team hosts Lee Academy on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

