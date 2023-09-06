New K9 joins Knox County Sheriff’s office

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - There is a new sheriff in town here at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Now besides capturing the hearts of many, K9 Lucy’s role will be to assist with tracking and rescue.

“We go to training once a month right now,” Deputy Taylor said.

Deputy Christopher Taylor is Lucy’s handler. Taylor says Lucy was donated to the department by a local resident.

“What our hopes are is for Lucy to become proficient certified in tracking and article search for evidence,” Taylor said.

Besides tracking, Taylor says Lucy, a three-month-old golden retriever, will help with public relations.

“With her being a golden, with her especially being a puppy, everybody loves her,” he said.

Taylor says Lucy has already gotten the feel of the community after going on several calls with him.

“She is very good at kind of bringing the tension down, of course, with children. You know, when they see a puppy, they forget about everything else, and she is already showing us that she is making a difference in the community,” Deputy Taylor said.

Because she is so young, Taylor says they are focusing on her obedience and will eventually increase training skill sets with a focus on sense of smell.

“Dogs look at odors like building a lasagna. When you or I walk into a house, and we smell lasagna, its lasagna. The dogs are smelling the meat, they are smelling the tomatoes in the sauce, they are smelling the different cheeses, the pasta...it is all different to them, and they can understand and realize those individual scents,” Deputy Taylor said.

He says those skills will help with not just evidence searching but also potentially saving lives.

“That one time that you find that elderly person or that child that wondered off, that’s what we want at the end of the day,” Deputy Taylor said.

In the meantime, Taylor says Lucy is eager to get out and meet more people.

“Come up to her if you recognize her, come up and say, hey Lucy. She loves to give kisses. We are starting to work a little bit more on her obedience, but she still loves to see people, and it gets her so excited. and it gets me excited knowing that she is making a difference,” Deputy Taylor said.

