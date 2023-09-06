Moe’s BBQ raises $8K for Orono man whose home was destroyed

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor restaurant is coming to the aid of a man who recently lost his house in a fire.

Moe’s BBQ gave every cent they made on Tuesday to the Orono man whose home was destroyed.

Employees tell TV5 they were busy from open to close with community members showing up for someone in need.

”You know, we love being here for the community. We love being able to help people out. You know, it’s more than just the food. It’s about bringing people together and just trying to be there for everyone,” said Dalton Cowey, Moe’s BBQ manager.

In total, the Bangor location raised $8,000.

