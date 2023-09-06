Meet Kiwibot: UMaine’s newest (and cutest) delivery robots

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bears are back at the University of Maine.

But this year, there’s some new faces on campus -- Kiwibots!

“Kiwibot is our wonderful delivery system here at University of Maine. It is these lovely robots that actually deliver food from our dining facilities all around campus,” explains UMaine Dining Innovations Manager Santiago Rave.

With Kiwibot, long gone are the days of students missing dining hall hours and relying on ramen for readily accessible food. Currently, there are about 10 to 20 robots on-campus who deliver about 40 meals per day.

“The Kiwibots are semi-autonomous robots, and they have been designed to follow certain paths that they have been mapping over the summer,” Rave describes as the process of using Kiwibot. “With the Everyday app, the guest orders their food, then that Everyday app sends the signal to whatever location the food was ordered from. At the location, we have a team of workers that then receive the order, make the order, pack it, and then fill the robot with it. Then the robot goes to the final destination where the individual is with their phone, and with their phone, they get a special code to open up their robot to receive their food.”

Currently, the Kiwibots only deliver food from Bear’s Den, located in the Memorial Union. Rave says more dining facilities will be available for robo-delivery as time goes on.

No worries when Maine winter hits Orono. They may be small, but these robots are well-equipped. According to Rave, the robots will traverse the same walking paths and sidewalks pedestrians use and their wheels can handle snowy and icy conditions.

“It’s really filling a niche of an area on campus that we are working on, and we’re seeing a lot of use in that area of campus. It’s a great addition to our staff and our community,” comments Rave.

