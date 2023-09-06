Maine officer jumps into rolling, stolen car after suspect tries to make escape

ROCKLAND, Maine - An officer jumped inside a stolen vehicle in Rockland to stop it from rolling away, according to officials.

Rockland Police were called around midnight for a disabled car on Park Street.

When they arrived, they say an 18-year-old jumped out of the car and ran away.

Officials say the teen, Troy Colson, forgot to put the vehicle in park, leading it to begin rolling away.

An officer jumped inside the car and was able to stop it before it could cause any damage or hurt someone.

Authorities say they found Colson with the help of a Good Samaritan who pointed out where he may have been hiding.

Colson was arrested and faces charges of operating without a license and operating under the influence.

Police say more charges are pending as it was later revealed the vehicle was stolen from a nearby business.

