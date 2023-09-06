Maine DEP issues Air Quality Alert due to Canadian wildfire smoke

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued an Air Quality Alert due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The department says particle pollution concentrations are expected to reach “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” Wednesday for the northern region.

For the rest of the state, they expect air quality to reach “Moderate.”

When particle pollution levels are elevated, the DEP says children, healthy adults who exert themselves, and individuals suffering from a respiratory disease such as asthma, bronchitis or COPD can experience reduced lung function and irritation.

They say when this happens, people may notice a shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, and/or experience an uncomfortable sensation in their chest.

The department recommends those with a heart disease should also follow the recommendations listed below.

From the Maine DEP

Some actions you can take to protect your health during periods of unhealthy air quality include:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

If you are exposed to heavy smoke or have health concerns that might be worsened by smoke, consider wearing a N95 or KN95 mask. If you do not have one on hand, any well-fitting mask would likely help reduce some of the particles potentially inhaled into the lungs.

If you are indoors, close windows and circulate indoor air with a fan or air conditioner.

The Maine CDC Asthma Prevention and Control Program has asthma information available at their web site: https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/population-health/mat/

For more information on asthma control visit EPA’s Web site epa.gov/asthma to find information about asthma triggers and lessons on asthma management.

Health information for smoke impacted areas: https://www.airnow.gov/air-quality-and-health/fires-and-your-health/ In addition to those in a sensitive group, sports coaches, elder care workers, nurses and others who are responsible for the welfare of people impacted by poor air quality are urged to use one of the listed tools to follow the Air Quality Forecast:

