Live Pro Wrestling returns to Brewer on Friday

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some of Maine’s top pro wrestlers will hit the ring in Brewer on Friday.

They will hold a fundraiser to help support members of the Maine Vocational and Rehabilitation Associates Bangor Special Olympics team.

The event is set for the Indoor Yard Sale Center at 80 Rudman Road starting at 7:00 p.m. Bell time is 7:30 p.m.

Head of Delegation with the MVRA, Jessica Krapf, was a guest during our TV5 News on Wednesday morning.

“We have been fundraising to get new equipment, new uniforms, uhm, as well as to cover costs for traveling and competing. So, we are extremely excited to team up with Limitless Wrestling,” said Krapf.

Tickets will be sold at the door.

