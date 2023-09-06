Live Pro Wrestling returns to Brewer on Friday

Proceeds from the event will go toward MVRA Allstars of Bangor Special Olympics.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Some of the top pro wrestlers in the state will be in Brewer on Friday.

They will be competing at the Indoor Yard Sale Center at 80 Rudman Road. Proceeds from the event will go toward Maine Vocational and Rehabilitation Associates Allstars of Bangor Special Olympics.

Head of Delegation at MVRA, Jessica Krapf, was a guest during our TV5 News on Wednesday.

“We have been fundraising to get new equipment, new uniforms, uhm, as well as to cover costs for traveling and competing. So, we are very extremely excited for the opportunity to team up with Limitless Wrestler for this fundraising effort,” said Krapf.

Door opens at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will be sold at the door.

