Collins, King announce millions in federal funding for Maine head start programs

DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WABI) - Programs in Oxford and Franklin counties that help families get prepared for school are getting millions in federal funding.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced the counties are getting $6.5 million from the U.S. DHHS.

They say the funding will go to their Community Concepts, Head Start, and Early Head Start Programs.

The programs help kids prepare for school and provide families with a wide range of services.

They say families with children ages birth to five and expecting a baby are eligible for the programs.

“Head Start not only lays a solid educational foundation for children but also empowers parents to actively engage in their children’s growth and development,” said Senators Collins and King. “By investing in these programs, we are investing in the success and well-being of our children and families, fostering a brighter future for the next generation of Mainers.”

For more information, click here.

