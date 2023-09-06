CMP calls Public Advocate’s claims on excessive spending to restore power during storms ‘outrageous’

Maine (WMTW) - Central Maine Power is calling testimony over storm restoration costs from the Maine Public Advocate “outrageous and irresponsible.”

Newly filed documents obtained by our media partner, WMTW, look into testimony filed by the public advocate with the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

The testimony by Jesse Houck called the cost to restore power following 2022′s Winter storms excessive and looks to dismiss incremental storm costs.

In the document, Houck says he did not reach his conclusion lightly. It reads: “...as I assume that the motivation for this excessive spending was to more quickly restore service.”

He adds: “However, that is no excuse for excessive spending.”

The document goes on to say CMP incurred over $125 million in storm costs. The power company looks to recover $117 million in the storm costs over the next two years, beginning July 1, 2023.

CMP is looking to recoup that money with bill increases.

Houck says: “CMP imprudently incurred excessive storm costs” and “failed to follow the guidelines set forth in the emergency response plan.”

Because of this, the public advocate adds the power company should not be allowed to recover all of the money that it is asking for.

Central Maine Power called the testimony irresponsible, saying the Public Advocate “wants to leave Mainers in the dark.”

Spokesperson Jon Breed released the following statement to 8 Investigates: “Not only are the Public Advocate’s claims outrageous and irresponsible, but his office has demonstrated a basic lack of understanding of our customers’ needs, and utility storm response and recovery.”

Breed continues: “Faced with another federally declared disaster like Winter Storm Elliott, in which hundreds of thousands of Mainers were without power over the Christmas holiday, our response would have been the same every time.”

He adds the testimony filed on Wednesday ‘flies in the face’ of the legal mandate to represent low-income consumers.

According to CMP, if the company followed the guidelines, they would have given customers a seven or more day recovery estimate.

“Had we done so, there is no question we would have faced intense scrutiny from elected officials, the Public Utilities Commission, the media, and the Public Advocate himself as to why we had not secured more resources sooner,” the statement ends.

