The Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair starts Thursday

Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair
Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair returns Thursday.

The family friendly event features food, rides, entertainment, and a demolition derby.

There will also be animal and machine pull events.

The gates open Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The fair runs through Sunday.

It will be $8 to get in and children under 12 are free.

It is a cash only fair, but there is an ATM on the grounds.

For more information you can head to https://clintonlionsagfair207.com/

