The Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair starts Thursday
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair returns Thursday.
The family friendly event features food, rides, entertainment, and a demolition derby.
There will also be animal and machine pull events.
The gates open Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m.
The fair runs through Sunday.
It will be $8 to get in and children under 12 are free.
It is a cash only fair, but there is an ATM on the grounds.
For more information you can head to https://clintonlionsagfair207.com/
