Blue Hill man died after car crash in Penobscot

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - A Blue Hill man was killed after a crash in Penobscot Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the Front Ridge Road around 1:30 p.m.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says George Robbins, 90, was driving when his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

They say Robbins died as a result of his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

